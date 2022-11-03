Kochi to host Urban Mobility India conference

This year, the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Expo will focus on the theme of “Azadi@75 – Sustainable AatmaNirbhar Urban Mobility". It will emphasize on designing and implementing efficient, high quality and sustainable transport system in the cities. Rapid Advance of information technology and innovations in the sector are enabling more optimal use of transport systems to meet the mobility needs of all.

