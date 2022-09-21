Kochi Traffic alert! Slow vehicle movement expected on Sept 21-22. Know why

Vistara airlines on Wednesday informed that slow vehicle movement is expected in Kerala's Kochi city on September 21 and 22.
The commuters are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport on both the days.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Vistara airlines on Wednesday informed that slow vehicle movement is expected in Kerala's Kochi city on September 21 and 22. Hence, the commuters are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport on both the days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vistara airlines on Wednesday informed that slow vehicle movement is expected in Kerala's Kochi city on September 21 and 22. Hence, the commuters are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport on both the days.
“#TravelUpdate Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected in areas of Cochin on 21st & 22nd Sept’22. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you," Vistara tweeted.
“#TravelUpdate Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected in areas of Cochin on 21st & 22nd Sept’22. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you," Vistara tweeted.
Notably, the traffic alert has been issued in view of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which has entered its Kochi leg on Wednesday morning. Currently, the Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state in the upcoming 11 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the traffic alert has been issued in view of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which has entered its Kochi leg on Wednesday morning. Currently, the Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state in the upcoming 11 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
The Congress leader said that the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring Indians together irrespective of religion, and community and remind them that this is one country and it will be successful if we stand together and are respectful towards each other.
The Congress leader said that the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring Indians together irrespective of religion, and community and remind them that this is one country and it will be successful if we stand together and are respectful towards each other.
The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be later attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.