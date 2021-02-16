Kochi Water Metro project: Kerala CM inaugurates first route

Kochi Water Metro project: Kerala CM inaugurates first route1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 05:50 AM IST
- Kerala CM Vijayan launched the Vyttila-Kakkanad route through video conferencing
- Kerala CM shared the pictures of the Kochi Water Metro project on Twitter
Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has inaugurated the first route and terminal buildings of Kochi Water Metro, a project to connect the islands around the city using state-of-the-art boats.
The route from Vyttila, one of the busiest traffic hubs in the city, to Kakkanad, the IT hub, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister through video-conferencing.
Commercial operations are likely to start next month after obtaining the statutory clearance certificate.
Kerala CM shared the pictures of the Kochi Water Metro project on Twitter and said, "The 520 km long first phase of the national waterways dedicated to the nation. The inauguration of the eco-friendly mode marks the beginning of a new chapter in infrastructure development. In these past 5 years, the State has made a quantum leap in mobility and transportation sectors."
The timing of the inauguration seemed to be just right as Kerala is among the five states that will go to polls in April-May this year. The Election Commission is expected to notify the dates of the Assembly election next month.
The Kerala CM also opened the Panamkutty Bridge, also known as Petta Bridge, for traffic and launched the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWT) project. The opening of the bridge will enable a hassle-free journey between Petta junction and SN junction. The total length of the bridge is 250 metre, of which around 70 metre is over the Poorna river. It was constructed as a part of Kochi Metro's preparatory works for the phase one extension from Petta to Thrippunithura. IURWT project has been envisioned to renew and rejuvenate six major canals of 34 km in Kochi.
