Kochi Water Metro records over 6,500 passengers on day one

Kochi Water Metro records over 6,500 passengers on day one2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:50 AM IST
India's first water-based metro, Kochi Water Metro, which was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recorded a footfall of 6,559 passengers on Wednesday, its inaugural day of service.
Kochi Water Metro saw a footfall of 6,559 passengers on Wednesday, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country's first water-based metro service started commercial operations from 7 am on Wednesday and closed at 8 pm.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×