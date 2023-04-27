Kochi Water Metro records over 6,500 passengers on day one

The one-time fare for the journey on the High Court-Vypin route is ₹20 while the fare for Vyttila- Kakkanad route will be ₹30. Water metro passengers also have the option of buying weekly, monthly and quarterly passes. The weekly pass that allows traveling upto 12 times is priced at ₹180 while the monthly pass that enables upto 50 trips costs ₹600 and the quarterly pass with 150 trips is priced at ₹1500.