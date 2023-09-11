comScore
Kochi-Bengaluru Air Asia flight returns minutes after take-off due to suspected hydraulic failure
A Kochi-Bengaluru flight Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members air returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport, airport sources told news agency PTI on 11 September.

Kochi-Bengaluru flight left for Bengaluru late Sunday night and suffered a technical problem soon after take off at 11.15 pm.

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates

As per the report, a full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi due to a suspected hydraulic failure.

The sources added that the flight landed safely and no casualties or injuries were reported.  The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the the aircraft, they added.

Earlier on 8 september, customs officials said that it seized 72 snakes and six dead Capuchin monkeys that were stuffed inside baggage that arrived on a Bangkok flight at Kempegowda International Airport, an official statement told news agency PTI. Following the incident, the Customs officers of Bengaluru Airport booked a case of wildlife smuggling at Terminal - 1, Kempegowda International Airport, it said. 

According to the statement issued by Bengaluru Customs department, the baggage which arrived by Flight no FD 137 Air Asia from Bangkok at 10.30 pm on Wednesday was found to contain a total of 78 animals comprising 55 ball pythons (in different colour morphs) and 17 king cobras. These were found alive and in active condition. However, six Capuchin monkeys were found dead. All the said 78 animals are Scheduled animals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendices of CITES, it said. “The animals were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The live animals have been deported to the country of origin and the dead animals have been disposed of with proper sanitary measures. Further investigation is under progress," as per the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST
