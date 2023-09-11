Kochi-Bengaluru Air Asia flight returns minutes after take-off due to suspected hydraulic failure1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Air Asia flight returns to Cochin airport due to technical problem; all passengers and crew safe.
A Kochi-Bengaluru flight Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members air returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport, airport sources told news agency PTI on 11 September.
