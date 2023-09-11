A Kochi-Bengaluru flight Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members air returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport , airport sources told news agency PTI on 11 September.

Kochi-Bengaluru flight left for Bengaluru late Sunday night and suffered a technical problem soon after take off at 11.15 pm.

As per the report, a full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi due to a suspected hydraulic failure.

The sources added that the flight landed safely and no casualties or injuries were reported. The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the the aircraft, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)