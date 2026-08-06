Kochi-bound flight passenger arrested for trying to open emergency exit mid-air

A passenger was arrested after allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit of a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi, damaging a window panel and threatening fellow passengers and cabin crew, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, was travelling on Batik Air flight OD231 from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi on Wednesday.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm while the aircraft was in the air.

Accused damaged window panel The FIR alleged that Athanikkal tried to force open the aircraft's emergency exit, damaged its window panel and threatened fellow passengers, putting the safety of everyone on board at risk.

Cabin crew intervened and restrained the passenger before the situation could escalate, police said.

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Arrested after flight landed in Kochi The case was registered following a complaint filed by Batik Air's Security In-Charge in Kochi. The accused was arrested after the flight landed in the city early on Thursday.

Police said Athanikkal has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating safety or security directions, and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety.

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Further investigation is underway.

CISF detained passenger at airport According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the passenger was initially detained by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the flight arrived at around 2.40 am. He was later handed over to the police for further action.

"Jamsheer Athanikkal, an Indian national from Koottanad in Palakkad district, allegedly damaged a window panel inside the aircraft during the flight, triggering panic among fellow passengers. After disembarkation, he was taken into custody by CISF personnel and handed over to the Nedumbassery Police Station for further legal action," the CIAL statement said.

CIAL said the airline had initiated the necessary procedures in accordance with the applicable regulations.

"Following the required inspection and repairs, the aircraft was cleared for operations and has since departed on its return service," the statement added.

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Incident follows Air India mid-air scare earlier this week The arrest comes just two days after another mid-air incident involving an Indian airline.

On Tuesday, Air India flight AI2379, travelling from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude while cruising, the airline said.

The aircraft, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, landed safely in Delhi. However, 13 passengers and four crew members were later admitted to hospital for treatment.

Air India said its teams remained at the hospitals and were in regular contact with those affected, providing assistance and support.

The airline added that it had informed the relevant aviation regulators, was cooperating with the investigation and had also notified the aircraft manufacturer. According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft involved was a seven-year-old Airbus.

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Air India said the safety of its passengers and crew remained its "foremost priority" and that it would continue to support those affected and their families as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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