Kodaikanal, queen of western ghats on Sunday opened for tourists after four months in the wake of the relaxation of COVID-19 norms by the Tamil Nadu government.

The hilltowns on the slopes of Sahyadri was closed for tourists due to mounting coronavirus threat.

Aakash, a tourist told ANI, "I wanted to visit this place for a long time. It is pretty safe around here. Police are checking vaccination certificates, masks, and sanitizers."

Ranganathan, a tourist who came for boating, said, "I am coming from Madhurai. They are having RT-PCR tests at the entrance. Everything is safe and sanitized over here," said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as per a bulletin released by the state government. There are currently 17,559 active cases in the state. 

