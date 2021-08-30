Kodaikanal hill station reopens for tourists following Covid protocols

Kodaikanal hill station reopens for tourists following Covid protocols1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
The hilltowns on the slopes of Sahyadri was closed for tourists due to mounting coronavirus threat.
Kodaikanal, queen of western ghats on Sunday opened for tourists after four months in the wake of the relaxation of COVID-19 norms by the Tamil Nadu government.
Aakash, a tourist told ANI, "I wanted to visit this place for a long time. It is pretty safe around here. Police are checking vaccination certificates, masks, and sanitizers."
Ranganathan, a tourist who came for boating, said, "I am coming from Madhurai. They are having RT-PCR tests at the entrance. Everything is safe and sanitized over here," said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as per a bulletin released by the state government. There are currently 17,559 active cases in the state.
