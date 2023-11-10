Who is Orry? Not just social media users, but even actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who have been clicked with the man in the past, seemed to be confused about his profession.

The mystery around "Orry" has just refused to die to down. Are you curious to know about him and his profession? It's almost like opening a pandora box and getting no solution out of it. That's what netizens are saying while endlessly wondering "who is Orry?". One user on X even posted, "My only question that remains unanswered is 'Who is Orry ?'"

Orhan Awatramani alias Orry yet again drew the limelight after a Koffee With Karan episode, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, aired this week, on November 9. In the episode, the show host, Karan Johar, had asked the two actors who Orry is, “the world wants to know". Even Sara and Ananya seemed confused. Ananya said, "…he works on himself".

Reacting to the discussion around Orry on the show, a social media user wrote, “The only things is that Orry doesn't want to reveal his job. That's it." Another commented, “Q. What does he do? A. He works for himself. Ananya Pandey never failing to amaze you." Another said, “Petition to call Orry on the show."

Orry has often seen being clicked with top Bollywood actors - from Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor to Nysa Devgan and Sara Ali Khan. He recently posted a picture on Instagram, posing with Nita Ambani at the launch of Jio World Plaza.

Known as the "Bollywood's BFF", Orry has over 4 lakh followers on Instagram and his bio reads, "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard." As many of his pictures with famous personalities went viral, many social media users are left wondering what he does and who he is. Let's check out what we know so far.

What does Orry do for a living? As per Orry's LinkedIn profile, he says he works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. On claimes of being a social activist, Orry told Cosmopolitan India that he "was really bored one day and...put “activist" on my Instagram bio for like four days, just for fun".

He has pursued a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design, NDTV reported.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Awatramani said he "works very hard". When asked if it was a 9-5 typical job, he denied it and said that he works hard on himself. "I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I'm working, but on myself," he had said.

Meanwhile, in a recent podcast with Men's Locker Room, Orry revealed that he used to work as a waiter and was part of the waiter's group. He also called himself a "marketing genius".

“I have graduated from the school of life...My experiences have been my education," he was heard saying in the interview.

Orry rose to popularity when he was first seen with Janhvi Kapoor. He is also close friends with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan. He also spends time with many other celebs and starkids such as Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kanika Kapoor, among others.

