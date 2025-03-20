Kohat Enclave murders: Cops say ex-attendant planned killing of elderly couple with new employee, held

Two men premeditated and carried out the brutal murder of an elderly couple in North-West Delhi’s Kohat Enclave, police officials said on Wednesday. While one of the accused, a former attendant, has been arrested, the other—currently employed as an attendant—remains missing.

The two victims have been identified as 71-year-old Mohinder Singh Talwar and his 70-year-old wife Daljeet Kaur.

Cops suspect current and former attendants Cops said that the duo's plan was to steal cash and jewellery from the couple's residence. The current attendant, who is also the prime suspect in the case, was recently hired by the couple. Although identified by cops, he has not been named yet.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said that the arrested accused was identified as Ravi Kishore, 27, a resident of Uttam Nagar. “He had worked as an attendant for the couple for two months and had introduced the suspect to the couple who was hired on Saturday. The two had planned the robbery and murder together,” he told Hindustan Times.

Kishore worked as the couple’s attendant for two months, but he quit about a month ago. After some time, the couple allegedly asked him to resume as Talwar suffered from Parkinson’s disease and needed help.

According to the police, Kishore initially refused to come back to work, telling the couple that he had started working elsewhere. However, he allegedly called the couple later and recommended his friend for the job. The new attendant, who is also the prime suspect, joined work on Saturday.

Advertisement

Cops probe former attendant's role “During questioning, Kishore initially denied his involvement in the crime, and said he has only introduced the new attendant to the couple. However, when his phone was analysed, we found recorded conversations between the two. In those conversations, Kishore was heard telling the prime suspect that he should conduct himself naturally and shouldn’t ask for a higher price so he can get the job,” the Hindustan Times report said, quoting a police officer probing the case.

Cops said Kishore allegedly told his friend and the couple's new attendant where the cash and jewellery were kept in the house. Police said Kishore also asked the suspect to divide the robbed amount and jewellery in half and drop it at his in-laws’ house after committing the crime.

Advertisement

Kohat Enclave murders: Bodies found by son The elderly couple was allegedly murdered on Sunday night, but the crime came to light only when the couple's son, who lives in the same locality, visited their house and found them dead on Tuesday. He immediately informed the authorities.