Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will welcome their first child in January 2021, announces the cricketer in a tweet on Thursday.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," said Virat Kohli on Twitter.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Congratulatory messages flooded the couple's timeline after the announcement. Several of Anushka’s colleagues from the film industry congratulated her. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section. “Congratsss stunners," Parineeti Chopra wrote.

Other stars including Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde also sent congratulatory messages. People from the sports fraternity, including KL Rahul and Sania Mirza, also wished her.

