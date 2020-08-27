Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma ready to welcome their first child in January 2021
Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma ready to welcome their first child in January 2021

1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Staff Writer

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will welcome their first child in January 2021, announces the cricketer in a tweet.

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will welcome their first child in January 2021, announces the cricketer in a tweet on Thursday.

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will welcome their first child in January 2021, announces the cricketer in a tweet on Thursday.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," said Virat Kohli on Twitter.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," said Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Congratulatory messages flooded the couple's timeline after the announcement. Several of Anushka’s colleagues from the film industry congratulated her. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section. “Congratsss stunners," Parineeti Chopra wrote.

Other stars including Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde also sent congratulatory messages. People from the sports fraternity, including KL Rahul and Sania Mirza, also wished her.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated