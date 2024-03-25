Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, Monday took a veiled dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody.

Kejriwal was arrested in the excise policy case on Thursday.

"Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein," news agency ANI quoted the North East Delhi MP as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The saffron party MP expressed strong confidence that the BJP and its NDA allies would again form the government in the Centre after securing 400 plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Ujjain: 14 hurt as gulal triggers fire in Mahakal Temple amid Holi celebrations Meanwhile, the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party continued their protest against the arrest of the AAP national convenor, even as the party announced its resolved not to play with colours and celebrate Holi this year.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said on Monday that they have resolved not to play with colours and celebrate Holi this year and appealed to the countrymen to join them in the fight against cruelty and evil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | SRM Contractors IPO opens tomorrow: Here are 10 things to know about the issue "Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi," the AAP leader posted on X in Hindi.

Slamming the Modi government Atishi posted, "Because the cruel dictator has put the beloved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi in jail. Today, they have left no stone unturned in their efforts to eliminate democracy from the country."

Also Read | Airtel preparing for tariff hike, Jio to focus on greater data usage: Report “I appeal to all of you on this Holi; Come join us in this fight against cruelty and evil. This is not just a fight for AAP, but for the entire Delhi and the country to save democracy," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Minister further said “..Arvind Kejriwal is an idea. You can put one Arvind Kejriwal in jail but thousands of Arvind Kejriwal would emerge in the country after being inspired by him."

The party also announced starting a DP campaign on social media today. All the leaders, MLAs and workers of the party will change their DPs protesting the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister.

