GUWAHATI : Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reprimanded the Deputy Commissioner Nagaon for stopping traffic for him that caused a heavy jam near Gumothagaon on National Highway 37.

The chief minister later during a press briefing said that the traffic jam had held up traffic including ambulances for over fifteen minutes and therefore he was bound to reprimand the DC.

"I reprimanded officials concerned for halting traffic for me, despite clear direction not to create inconvenience for people during my visit. For over 15 mins, NH was blocked including ambulances. This VIP culture is not acceptable in today’s Assam," the CM said.

In the video, the Chief Minister is seen walking down the road surrounded by his guards, when he calls for the Superintendent of Police.

On noticing the DC of Nagaon , the CM calls him out and says,"Arre DC saab yeh kya natak hain, kyu gari rukwaye hain? Koi Raja maharaja aa raha hai kya?" (DC, what theatrics is this, why have you stopped all the cars? Are there any kings coming?)

Himanta B Sarma was in Nagaon to lay the foundation stone for a road earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Assam on Saturday banned the entry of unvaccinated people in public places such as markets and hotels from 16 January.

