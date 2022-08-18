Kolhapur airport to get a revamp: New terminal building, world-class facilities

Considering the tremendous passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Considering the tremendous passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work of revamping the terminal for increased passenger capacity.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Considering the tremendous passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work of revamping the terminal for increased passenger capacity.
The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of existing runway, extension of runway, construction of new apron and isolation bay.
The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of existing runway, extension of runway, construction of new apron and isolation bay.
Identified for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, Kolhapur Airport is presently connected to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Tirupati. Recently Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24*7 flight operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Identified for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, Kolhapur Airport is presently connected to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Tirupati. Recently Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24*7 flight operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4000 sqm and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours.
The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4000 sqm and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours.
The airport terminal will be equipped with all modern passenger amenities with 10 check-in counters. The building will be a Four-Star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rated energy efficient building with sustainability features.
The airport terminal will be equipped with all modern passenger amenities with 10 check-in counters. The building will be a Four-Star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rated energy efficient building with sustainability features.
The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of local culture & heritage. The big archways at the front facade of the new terminal building is influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of local culture & heritage. The big archways at the front facade of the new terminal building is influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
More than 60% of the work for extension of terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by 31 March 2023. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed.
A new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater for future traffic growth. Parking area with capacity for 110 car, 10 buses are also part of the development activities.
A new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater for future traffic growth. Parking area with capacity for 110 car, 10 buses are also part of the development activities.
The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting tourism industry of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community provide access to better educational and medical facilities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting tourism industry of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community provide access to better educational and medical facilities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Situated on the banks of Panchganga river, Kolhapur city is surrounded by Sahyadri mountain ranges. It is a city known for its historical forts, temples and royal places of erstwhile royals.
Situated on the banks of Panchganga river, Kolhapur city is surrounded by Sahyadri mountain ranges. It is a city known for its historical forts, temples and royal places of erstwhile royals.
Kolhapur is one of the most agriculturally advanced districts in Maharashtra and is known for being a leading district in agro-based industry. It is also a front runner for manufacturing engineering products, refined sugar and textiles.
Kolhapur is one of the most agriculturally advanced districts in Maharashtra and is known for being a leading district in agro-based industry. It is also a front runner for manufacturing engineering products, refined sugar and textiles.