Kolhapur couple takes water-tanker baarat to highlight water crisis, watch video1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 05:51 PM IST
During the wedding procession on 7 July, guests and family members carried water pots in the procession.
During the wedding procession on 7 July, guests and family members carried water pots in the procession.
Listen to this article
With an aim to draw attention to the water scarcity in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a couple chose to take out their marriage procession on a water tanker and resolved to not embark on their honeymoon till the issue was sorted.