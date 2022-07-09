Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kolhapur couple takes water-tanker baarat to highlight water crisis, watch video

Kolhapur couple takes water-tanker baarat to highlight water crisis, watch video

Both the couple -- Vishal Kolekar and his bride Aparna Salunkhe -- rode above water tank during the wedding procession in Kolhapur on 7 June.
1 min read . 05:51 PM ISTLivemint

During the wedding procession on 7 July, guests and family members carried water pots in the procession.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With an aim to draw attention to the water scarcity in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a couple chose to take out their marriage procession on a water tanker and resolved to not embark on their honeymoon till the issue was sorted.

With an aim to draw attention to the water scarcity in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a couple chose to take out their marriage procession on a water tanker and resolved to not embark on their honeymoon till the issue was sorted.

During the wedding procession on 7 July, guests and family members carried water pots in the procession.

During the wedding procession on 7 July, guests and family members carried water pots in the procession.

Both the couple -- Vishal Kolekar and his bride Aparna Salunkhe -- even vowed not to go on honeymoon until the the water supply issue is resolved. Kolekar and his wife Aparna even rode on the top of the water tanker, where the message on the banner was hung on the vehicle.

Both the couple -- Vishal Kolekar and his bride Aparna Salunkhe -- even vowed not to go on honeymoon until the the water supply issue is resolved. Kolekar and his wife Aparna even rode on the top of the water tanker, where the message on the banner was hung on the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Don't fill kettle unnecessarily, avoid baths: Heatwave brings water crisis fear in UK

ALSO READ: Don't fill kettle unnecessarily, avoid baths: Heatwave brings water crisis fear in UK

"We have a social group called Prince Club here and through our platform, we have been appraising the civil administration about the irregular water supply in some of the areas of Mangalwar Peth. But despite our pleas, the issue has not been addressed," said Kolekar, who is employed in a private firm.

"We have a social group called Prince Club here and through our platform, we have been appraising the civil administration about the irregular water supply in some of the areas of Mangalwar Peth. But despite our pleas, the issue has not been addressed," said Kolekar, who is employed in a private firm.

Since the water supply in the area is erratic, residents have to rely on water tankers to meet their requirements, he said.

Since the water supply in the area is erratic, residents have to rely on water tankers to meet their requirements, he said.

With PTI inputs. 

With PTI inputs. 