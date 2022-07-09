Kolhapur couple takes water-tanker baarat to highlight water crisis, watch video

Kolhapur couple takes water-tanker baarat to highlight water crisis, watch video1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
During the wedding procession on 7 July, guests and family members carried water pots in the procession.
With an aim to draw attention to the water scarcity in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a couple chose to take out their marriage procession on a water tanker and resolved to not embark on their honeymoon till the issue was sorted.
Both the couple -- Vishal Kolekar and his bride Aparna Salunkhe -- even vowed not to go on honeymoon until the the water supply issue is resolved. Kolekar and his wife Aparna even rode on the top of the water tanker, where the message on the banner was hung on the vehicle.
"We have a social group called Prince Club here and through our platform, we have been appraising the civil administration about the irregular water supply in some of the areas of Mangalwar Peth. But despite our pleas, the issue has not been addressed," said Kolekar, who is employed in a private firm.
Since the water supply in the area is erratic, residents have to rely on water tankers to meet their requirements, he said.
With PTI inputs.
