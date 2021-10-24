The Customs Department recovered gold and cash valued at ₹3.23 crore which includes foreign currencies as well.

The Kolkata Customs Department- Commissionerate of customs (preventive) acting on a tip-off recovered and seized 40 pieces of gold bars weighing 116gm each from the Marquise Street of Kolkata, as per the authorities.

After a quick follow-up inquiry, authorities also recovered ₹93 lakhs of cash, which includes both Indian and foreign currency. The total worth of the entire seizure is Rs. 3.23 crores, as per the customs officials.

In an another related incident, Gold weighing over five kg and electronic goods worth ₹2.68 crore were seized at the airport here and five air passengers arrested in this connection.

Ten people who arrived from Dubai via Colombo on Wednesday were detained by the Customs sleuths, and their belongings examined at the airport based on specific inputs.

Gold foils concealed in laptops and tablet computers found in the baggage of the passengers were retrieved along with undeclared electronic goods.

In total, 5.06 kgs of 24 karat gold worth ₹2.19 crore and electronic goods worth ₹48.6 lakh were recovered under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962, a release said.

Five passengers were arrested and investigation is on, it added.

