Kolkata: 40 gold bars, foreign currency worth 3.23 crore recovered by customs

Kolkata: 40 gold bars, foreign currency worth ₹3.23 crore recovered by customs1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
- The total worth of the entire seizure is Rs. 3.23 crores, as per the customs officials
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Customs Department recovered gold and cash valued at ₹3.23 crore which includes foreign currencies as well.
The Customs Department recovered gold and cash valued at ₹3.23 crore which includes foreign currencies as well.
The Kolkata Customs Department- Commissionerate of customs (preventive) acting on a tip-off recovered and seized 40 pieces of gold bars weighing 116gm each from the Marquise Street of Kolkata, as per the authorities.
The Kolkata Customs Department- Commissionerate of customs (preventive) acting on a tip-off recovered and seized 40 pieces of gold bars weighing 116gm each from the Marquise Street of Kolkata, as per the authorities.
After a quick follow-up inquiry, authorities also recovered ₹93 lakhs of cash, which includes both Indian and foreign currency. The total worth of the entire seizure is Rs. 3.23 crores, as per the customs officials.
After a quick follow-up inquiry, authorities also recovered ₹93 lakhs of cash, which includes both Indian and foreign currency. The total worth of the entire seizure is Rs. 3.23 crores, as per the customs officials.
In an another related incident, Gold weighing over five kg and electronic goods worth ₹2.68 crore were seized at the airport here and five air passengers arrested in this connection.
In an another related incident, Gold weighing over five kg and electronic goods worth ₹2.68 crore were seized at the airport here and five air passengers arrested in this connection.
Ten people who arrived from Dubai via Colombo on Wednesday were detained by the Customs sleuths, and their belongings examined at the airport based on specific inputs.
Ten people who arrived from Dubai via Colombo on Wednesday were detained by the Customs sleuths, and their belongings examined at the airport based on specific inputs.
Gold foils concealed in laptops and tablet computers found in the baggage of the passengers were retrieved along with undeclared electronic goods.
Gold foils concealed in laptops and tablet computers found in the baggage of the passengers were retrieved along with undeclared electronic goods.
In total, 5.06 kgs of 24 karat gold worth ₹2.19 crore and electronic goods worth ₹48.6 lakh were recovered under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962, a release said.
In total, 5.06 kgs of 24 karat gold worth ₹2.19 crore and electronic goods worth ₹48.6 lakh were recovered under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962, a release said.
Five passengers were arrested and investigation is on, it added.
Five passengers were arrested and investigation is on, it added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!