Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on 29th July as West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

"As of now, it has been decided that there will be no flight operations on July 25 and 29," an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said.

When asked if the rule would be extended to all those days when the total shutdown is enforced, the official said that was a possibility, but an announcement in this regard will be made by the state government.

Last week, the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till July 31.

With agencies input

