Home >News >India >Kolkata airport: Flight operations to remain suspended today
Kolkata: Monks play with boys on the roof of a building as an airplane prepares to land at the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata during Unlock 2.0

Kolkata airport: Flight operations to remain suspended today

1 min read . 11:14 AM IST Staff Writer

Last week, the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till July 31.

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on 29th July as West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on 29th July as West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

"As of now, it has been decided that there will be no flight operations on July 25 and 29," an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said.

"As of now, it has been decided that there will be no flight operations on July 25 and 29," an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said.

When asked if the rule would be extended to all those days when the total shutdown is enforced, the official said that was a possibility, but an announcement in this regard will be made by the state government.

Last week, the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till July 31.

With agencies input

