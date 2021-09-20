Kolkata airport flooded after heavy rainfall. Watch video

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrential rains lashed Kolkata and neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday, throwing normal life out of gear on the first working day of the week, as the Met forecast more downpour for at least another day.

Torrential rains lashed Kolkata and neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday, throwing normal life out of gear on the first working day of the week, as the Met forecast more downpour for at least another day.

A video of the Kolkata airport showed cars submerged in water after the city witnessed heavy rainfall. Severe waterlogging at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today, following heavy rainfall in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A video of the Kolkata airport showed cars submerged in water after the city witnessed heavy rainfall. Severe waterlogging at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today, following heavy rainfall in the city. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

More than 100 mm rain was recorded at different places in the city from 1 am to 7 am, submerging many important thoroughfares and low-lying areas under knee-deep water.

More than 100 mm rain was recorded at different places in the city from 1 am to 7 am, submerging many important thoroughfares and low-lying areas under knee-deep water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch Video:

Watch Video:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major airlines operating from the Kolkata airport have issued an advisory due to the heavy rainfall in Kolkata. IndiGo tweeted,"Due to waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata, we advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport.

Major airlines operating from the Kolkata airport have issued an advisory due to the heavy rainfall in Kolkata. IndiGo tweeted,"Due to waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata, we advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another airline Vistara also tweeted,"Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Kolkata, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

Another airline Vistara also tweeted,"Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Kolkata, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

Spicejet also tweeted,"Due to bad weather in Kolkata(CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spicejet also tweeted,"Due to bad weather in Kolkata(CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

The drainage pumping stations of Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded 136 mm rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat and 109 mm at Ballygunge, an official said.

The drainage pumping stations of Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded 136 mm rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat and 109 mm at Ballygunge, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Met department has forecast more heavy rain or thunderstorms till Tuesday morning in most districts of south Bengal, including in Kolkata.

The Met department has forecast more heavy rain or thunderstorms till Tuesday morning in most districts of south Bengal, including in Kolkata.

"Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," regional Met director GK Das said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," regional Met director GK Das said.

As per the Met department figures for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, Kolkata received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 142 mm.

As per the Met department figures for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, Kolkata received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 142 mm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The other places which recorded heavy precipitation during the 24-hour period are Canning (113 mm) in South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake (112.8 mm) and Dum Dum (95 mm) in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as per the Met department data.

The other places which recorded heavy precipitation during the 24-hour period are Canning (113 mm) in South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake (112.8 mm) and Dum Dum (95 mm) in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as per the Met department data.

There were fewer vehicles on the streets since morning, but traffic snarls were caused owing to very slow movement because of submerged thoroughfares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were fewer vehicles on the streets since morning, but traffic snarls were caused owing to very slow movement because of submerged thoroughfares.

People trying to go to work had a tough time getting public transport as the strength of public buses and taxis was much depleted owing to the torrential rains.

People trying to go to work had a tough time getting public transport as the strength of public buses and taxis was much depleted owing to the torrential rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}