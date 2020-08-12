Kolkata airport gets mobile command post vehicle after Kerala plane mishap

"[MCP] serves as a point where liaison officers of the various cooperating agencies assemble to plan and coordinate the rescue operations. It is used for establishing staging area for all ground service equipment such as tow tractors, coaches etc. [It is also used to] establish an Assembly Area for the uninjured survivors and to secure/ provide any assistance required by doctors at the Triage Area and arrange the speedy evacuation of injured casualty cases in the hospital. [It also] liaises with the airline concerned to transport the uninjured casualties to the SRC (Survivors Reception Centre) and establish communication with Crisis Management Centre (CMC) and Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC)," informed AAI.