The Kolkata Airport has made Covid testing mandatory for all UK travellers on arrival. According to the Kolkata Airport, "As per the revised guidelines of Government of West Bengal, only International passengers arriving by flights from the UK to Kolkata Airport shall undergo 100% Covid test (90%RAT and 10% RT-PCR) on arrival".

On the other hand, international travellers will no longer need to quarantine for seven days or get tested at the airports in the country from tomorrow, February 14, as per revised guidelines by the union health ministry. With the Omicron wave subsiding in the country, the government has decided to do away with the repeat Covid test on Day 8 of the arrival.

As per the revised guidelines of the Central government, the international passengers have to monitor their health for a period of 14 days and report any Covid-19 like symptoms either to the nearest health facility or the government helpline 1075.

There will be a random sampling of 2% of international travellers from all countries on arrival. They can give their samples and will be allowed to leave the airport after that, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Passengers will get an option to upload an RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours before the journey), as well as, certificates of the completion of full primary Covid vaccination.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility in accordance with health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

If such travellers test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network and they will be treated/isolated in accordance with standard protocol, the guidelines state.

International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will have to undergo the same protocol, except that the facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently.

Children under five years are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.

