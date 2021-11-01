The Kolkata airport on Monday made it mandatory for all inbound flight passengers to be either fully vaccinated or furnish an RT-PCR negative report.

“As per guidelines of State Govt, all inbound flight passengers to West Bengal shall have to be either fully (doubly) vaccinated or furnish an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72 hrs of such flight departure," the airport said on Twitter.

#TravelAlert: Passengers to kindly note as per guidelines of State Govt, all inbound flight passengers to West Bengal shall have to be either fully (doubly) vaccinated or furnish an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure. (1/2) — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) November 1, 2021

Also, as per state government directives thrice a week restrictions on flight travels shall be applicable only for cities of Nagpur, Pune and Ahmedabad, the airport said.

West Bengal on Sunday reported 914 new infections, 66 less than the previous day’s figure. Of the new cases, Kolkata recorded the highest with 274, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district with 144.

The state resumed local train services with 50% seating capacity on Sunday.

The Central government last week asked the West Bengal government to take note of the rising cases of Covid in Kolkata and take measures to contain the spread of the virus following Durga Puja celebrations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.