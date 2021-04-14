In view of the rise in coronavirus cases, Kolkata airport has made Covid negative report mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana. Taking to Twitter, Kolkata Airport said, "As per State Govt guidelines passengers coming to #KolkataAirport from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala & Telangana must carry RT PCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours before departure."

As per State Govt guidelines passengers coming to #KolkataAirport from Maharashtra,Karnataka,Kerala & Telangana must carry RT PCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours before departure. For detailed guidelines passengers are requested to visit https://t.co/ky6DmzFiyO. — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) April 14, 2021

This comes a day after Kolkata registered a record one-day spike of 1,271 coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, West Bengal too registered the highest single-day spike of 4,817 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,24,224, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll also rose to 10,434 after 20 fresh fatalities were registered in the state.

Several states have made Covid negative report mandatory for flyers coming from states reporting high cases.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 per cent of the total infections.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are among the states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

