Kolkata, Bagdogra airport shut amid total lockdown in West Bengal today

On July 31, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared a complete lockdown on these dates in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. However, on Monday the state government announced changes for the fourth time in the complete lockdown dates in August and took all Sundays - a popular marketing day out of the purview of the restrictions. As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 5th, 8th,20th, 21st, 27th, 28th and 31st, the government order said.