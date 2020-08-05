Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kolkata, Bagdogra airport shut amid total lockdown in West Bengal today
The flight operations at the Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on revised lockdown days.

Kolkata, Bagdogra airport shut amid total lockdown in West Bengal today

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Flight operation on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31 will remain suspended in Kolkata, Bagdogra
  • West Bengal govt has declared a complete lockdown on these dates in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state

Amid the complete lockdown announced by West Bengal government in the state, there will be no flight operations to and from Kolkata airport today. As per the West Bengal government's order, the flight operations at the Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on revised lockdown days, informed the Kolkata Airport authorities on Tuesday. According to the airport authority, flight operation on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31 will remain suspended in Kolkata.

No scheduled flights shall be operated at Bagdogra Airport on the following revised dates of complete lockdown in West Bengal," Bagdogra Airport tweeted.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has been shut for flights from the six cities since July 6. The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till August 15.

On July 31, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared a complete lockdown on these dates in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. However, on Monday the state government announced changes for the fourth time in the complete lockdown dates in August and took all Sundays - a popular marketing day out of the purview of the restrictions. As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 5th, 8th,20th, 21st, 27th, 28th and 31st, the government order said.

