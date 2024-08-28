‘TMC workers planned my murder’, says BJP leader Priyangu Pandey; police recovers empty bomb shells

A local BJP leader claimed his car was attacked by Trinamool Congress members in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Updated28 Aug 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Priyangu Pandey claimed that several people attacked and fired on his car, earlier today, in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)
Priyangu Pandey claimed that several people attacked and fired on his car, earlier today, in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

A local BJP leader alleged that his car was attacked by individuals affiliated with the Trinamool Congress in Bhatpara, located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

BJP leader Priyangu Pandey said, “Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence...We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done...This is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the Police.”

“They planned my murder...The police supported and gave information...My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," Pandey further alleged.

Two people got injured in the attack and firing incident on the BJP leader Priyangu Pandey's car, ANI reported.

 

Police recovers empty bomb shells

Police recovered empty bomb shells from near the spot where BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked in Bhatpara.

Arjun Singh, BJP leader said, “Priyangu Pandey is our party leader. Today his car was attacked...and firing was done...The driver has been shot...7 round firing was done...This was done in the presence of the ACP...Planning was done to kill Priyangu Pandey...TMC is left with no issue therefore they are doing these kinds of things...Two people are injured, one among them is serious.”

The West Bengal police also detained protesting BJP party workers at Kolkata's Bata Chowk.

Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress party workers staged a protest against BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march.

The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to create anarchy in Bengal.

"We all want justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. Mamata Banerjee also wants justice...the case is now in CBI's hands...One accused has been arrested...now the CBI is investigating the matter...They (BJP) are trying to create anarchy here, yesterday they attacked the police and today they have called this bandh...Everything is normal in Bengal...The people of West Bengal have rejected BJP's bandh," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

On Tuesday, the rally termed "Nabanna Abhiyan" started from College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Later, the police hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the protest march.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 10:57 AM IST
