Kolkata building collapse: Two persons died after heavy rainfall in the city

A huge team of disaster management, fire department, police personnel from the local police station are at the spot, an officer of Kolkata Police said. " The portion of the building at 9 Ahiritola lane, where two families have been staying, collapsed at around 6.40 am, he said. "One of the two families managed to get out of the rubbles through a big gap.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}