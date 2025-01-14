A building in Kolkata tilted during repairs, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Authorities are set to begin the dismantling process while investigating the cause of the incident.

In an unfortunate incident, a building in Kolkata tilted during repair work, following which residents from adjacent structures were quickly shifted.

The incident took place at Vidyasagar Colony in the city. However, no person was injured in the incident.

The officials from DMG (Disaster Management Group), fire brigade and police personnel have rushed to the spot, reported ANI.

The dismantling process of the building will begin soon.

A large number of people had gathered at the spot.

Speaking to ANI, TMC MLA Debabrata Majumdar said that the incident occurred when the firm doing repairing work probably tried to lift the whole building.

"The building tilted and leaned on the building next to it. All the residents have already evacuated. There is no injury, but there is a loss of property," Majumdar added.

However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Last week, an under-construction building at Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh collapsed, following which all 28 workers were pulled out safely by rescuers from the rubble after a 16-hour overnight operation.

Police registered an FIR against the contractor and an engineer for various offences including negligence and endangering lives.

CCTV footage from the site surfaced, showing a labourer attempting to fix the shuttering (a temporary structure used to support concrete) when the roof collapsed.

The footage suggests that a beam carried by the worker hit the shuttering, causing it to slip and ultimately collapse.

On January 11, two people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

On January 9, the Silo structure of a smelting plant at Sargaon in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh collapsed.