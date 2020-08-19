Private power utility CESC Ltd which supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah, is trying to send the "modified bill for the month of June" to its consumers this week, an official said.

Consumers will have to make payment of only the "modified June bill" in the month of August, the official said.

"Even though July meter reading had been taken, in August only one bill of June would be sent to the consumers. The next bill for the month of July will be dispatched 27-30 days later," a CESC official told PTI.

Though modalities of billing had been finalised, a modification in the billing software to handle the changes caused the delay.

CESC recently faced a barrage of complaints from the customers on the previous June bill that contained unbilled charges of April and May.

It had put the unbilled charges in abeyance and will recover just the bill for the month of June.

CESC officials said the backlog of one month in their collection of tariff will still remain, besides the partial unbilled amount of April and May.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via