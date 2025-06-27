Kolkata college gangrape case: BJP, TMC trade barbs, accuse each other of shielding 'rapists'

Two days after a college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party trade barbs of words on Friday.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting out at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government for failing to protect women in the state, TMC alleged that in BJP-ruled states, accused are shielded and sheltered.

The TMC also mentioned that despite the West Bengal government bringing Aparajita Bill, the Bill lies ignored by the BJP-led Central Government.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to X and wrote, “The empire of crime wasn’t established just like that; it has grown and swelled in the company of various miscreants!!!”

To this, TMC wrote on X, "While @BJP4India leaves NO STONE UNTURNED to SHIELD RAPISTS, AITC has consistently stood firm - condemning such heinous crimes, taking swift action, and demanding the strictest punishment.

Lauded by all, the Aparajita Bill was introduced as a crucial step to ensure a stronger legal framework for women. But today, the Bill lies ignored, gathering dust with the BJP-led Central Government.

BJP does not punish rapists, they protect them. No wonder @DrSukantaBJP sees no value in the Aparajita Bill, 2024 because creating a safe environment for women is NEVER a priority."

Here are other posts shared by TMC: TMC also stated that Kartik Maharaj – accused of repeatedly raping a woman inside a school building in Murshidabad – was recently awarded the Padma Shri on special recommendation of PM Modi's government.

While addressing the media, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said, “...There was an immediate postmortem and dissection to look at the names and the religion. You have to condemn the incident. You are now trying to show photographs... Trinamool Congress Student wing is not teaching the students to rape... The police took immediate action, and within 12 hours of the complaint, three people were caught. They are in custody, and the investigation is on. Their mobile phones have been seized, and the victim's statement has been taken. She has named the accused... It has been taken seriously... The BJP cannot even think the way Kolkata police swung into action... They started malign... If they want to be in Bengal as a responsible Opposition, then they have to behave responsibly...”

The Kolkata rape: Earlier, a law student was allegedly raped inside a South Calcutta Law College in West Bengal's Kolkata between 7.30 pm and 8.50 pm on June 25.

The Kolkata Police have arrested three accused named – Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay.

According to the victim, the incident took place on the evening of June 25 when the woman went to the college. She was reportedly taken by the three accused to a room inside the educational institute and gang-raped, the police said.

During the probe, it was found out that the accused recorded the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to upload the footage online if she spoke to anyone about the incident, news agency PTI reported, citing a police source.

“She has alleged that the three accused had kept the mobile footage of the assault and threatened to release it on the internet if she talked to anybody about the incident,” the police source told PTI.

Police added that the mobile phones of the three accused have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, all three accused were presented before the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Alipore, which sent them to police custody till July 1.