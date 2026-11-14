Kolkata content creator earns ₹3.06 lakh from 5 Durga Puja brand deals as she reveals income: ‘I undercharged some’

Content creators often leave netizens stunned with their remuneration from brand collaborations and endorsements. One such example is a Kolkata-based content creator who shared her monthly income with her followers. With only 5 brand deals, she was able to earn more than ₹3 lakh.

Kolkata content creator reveals income Taking to Instagram, Sayantika Bhowmick shared how much she earned from the month of October 2026. She shared that these were from the time of Durga Puja and said that she wanted to accept limited deals as it was the festive season.

She explained, "October is a big festive time because Durga Puja is in October, and as a Bengali, this was my time, but I took only five brand collabs as I wanted to post some festive content by myself.”

Tira, Myntra Beauty, Sprite, Pilgrim As shared by the user, she earned around ₹3.06 lakh in October from only five collaborations with established brands like Tira, Myntra Beauty, LoveChild by Masaba and more.

“In October, I collaborated with Tira, Myntra Beauty, Sprite, Pilgrim and LoveChild by Masaba. By these five collabs, in October I earned ₹3.06 lakh," she revealed her earnings.

She said that although she earned in lakhs from only a few deals, she undercharged for various reasons.

She said she accepted lower commercials for some brands because of their reputation and her longstanding equation with the agency, which had consistently brought her opportunities.

“Some of them had ad rights and some of them I undercharged because of the brand’s name and the relation between me and the agency," she clarified.

The payment window While the creator said that she earned ₹3.06 lakh in the last month, she said that she has not yet received the payment. Revealing how the content creation industry works, she said that the payment is typically credited after 30-45 days from the day of deliverables.

“I haven’t got the money yet because of the payment timeline which is 30 to 45 days, but yes, I should be getting them by the end of November. So y,eah that was the transparency I wanted to give you about my career," the woman added.

Netizens react The video has earned appreciation from many on the internet. Reacting to it, someone wrote in the comments, "I love your honesty and straightforwardness. Love it." "Keep up the good work," added another.

One more commented, "You are so real and genuine."