Kolkata on Friday saw the death of two people- a woman biker and a police personnel when the West Bengal's capital city's police fired bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, news agency AN I reported.

One police personnel fired several rounds of bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, located on Circus Avenue, which killed the woman biker. Following this, the police personnel shot himself.

West Bengal | A woman biker died after one Police personnel fired bullets outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. The Police personnel then shot himself dead. Senior Police officials are present at the spot. Further details awaited.

Kolkata police officials confirmed the news.

The police personnel fired several rounds of bullets from his rifle causing chaos in the otherwise busy area of Park Circus in Kolkata.

The woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down after being hit by a bullet as the on-duty policeman kept firing from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area.

She died on the spot, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head. The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known.

"The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh to PTI, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

A huge contingent of police reached the area minutes later and took away the bodies.

Cause of the firing is yet unknown. Preliminary investigations are underway, police said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata's neighbouring district Howrah saw unrest erupt as people protested against the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's statements on Prophet Muhammad.

Protests also erupted in Park Circus Kolkata against the controversial religious remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal

They demanded her arrest while protesting.