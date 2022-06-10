Kolkata: Cop shoots woman before killing self in Park Circus area. Details here

One police personnel fired several rounds of bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, which killed the woman biker. Following this, the police personnel shot himself
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kolkata on Friday saw the death of two people- a woman biker and a police personnel when the West Bengal's capital city's police fired bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kolkata on Friday saw the death of two people- a woman biker and a police personnel when the West Bengal's capital city's police fired bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported.
One police personnel fired several rounds of bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, located on Circus Avenue, which killed the woman biker. Following this, the police personnel shot himself.
One police personnel fired several rounds of bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, located on Circus Avenue, which killed the woman biker. Following this, the police personnel shot himself.
Kolkata police officials confirmed the news.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kolkata police officials confirmed the news.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The police personnel fired several rounds of bullets from his rifle causing chaos in the otherwise busy area of Park Circus in Kolkata.
The police personnel fired several rounds of bullets from his rifle causing chaos in the otherwise busy area of Park Circus in Kolkata.
The woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down after being hit by a bullet as the on-duty policeman kept firing from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area.
The woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down after being hit by a bullet as the on-duty policeman kept firing from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area.
She died on the spot, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head. The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She died on the spot, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head. The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh to PTI, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.