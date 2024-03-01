Kolkata dancer Amarnath Ghosh shot dead in US during evening walk

In yet another case of the killing of an Indian in the United States, Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in Missouri. Noted television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed about Amarnath Ghosh's death on Friday, who claimed that he was shot multiple times during an evening walk.

While claiming that the friends of Amarnath Ghosh are unable to claim his body, Devoleena Bhattacharjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the Indian Embassy in the United States to get the details about the reasons behind his murder. “My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St. Louis Academy neighborhood, US on Tuesday evening. The only child in the family, the mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well, the reason, the accused details everything are not revealed yet, or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing a Ph.D., was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in the US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you can. At least we should know the reason for his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi," Devoleena Bhattacharjee said in a post on X.

Crimes against Indians in the US

Recently, the crimes against Indians in the United States have spiked and multiple deaths were reported in the last couple of months. Particularly, the Indian student community is grappling with several hate crimes and is not getting proper redressal to their grievances.

In January, Haryana's Vivek Saini was brutally killed in Georgia, Sameer Kamath committed suicide due to unknown reasons. The hypothermia-induced death of Akul Dhawan and the enigmatic passing of Neel Acharya are some other cases highlighting the unsafe conditions for Indians in the US.

