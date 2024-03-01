Kolkata dancer Amarnath Ghosh shot dead in US during evening walk
Noted television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed about Amarnath Ghosh's death and claimed that he was shot multiple times during an evening walk
In yet another case of the killing of an Indian in the United States, Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in Missouri. Noted television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed about Amarnath Ghosh's death on Friday, who claimed that he was shot multiple times during an evening walk.
Crimes against Indians in the US
Recently, the crimes against Indians in the United States have spiked and multiple deaths were reported in the last couple of months. Particularly, the Indian student community is grappling with several hate crimes and is not getting proper redressal to their grievances.
In January, Haryana's Vivek Saini was brutally killed in Georgia, Sameer Kamath committed suicide due to unknown reasons. The hypothermia-induced death of Akul Dhawan and the enigmatic passing of Neel Acharya are some other cases highlighting the unsafe conditions for Indians in the US.
