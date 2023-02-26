Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  East Bengal yet to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL: Check head-to-head records

East Bengal yet to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL: Check head-to-head records

2 min read . 07:12 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Kolkata, Feb 25 (ANI): Dimitri Petratos celebrates with Slavko Damjanovic as ATK Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-0 in the Indian Super League match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

ATK Mohun Bagan have a strong record versus East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL).

In a fierce match between Kolkata's top football teams, ATK Mohun Bagan came out victorious against their rivals East Bengal with a 2-0 scoreline. This win was crucial for ATK Mohun Bagan as it guaranteed them a top-four finish and secured home advantage in the playoffs.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams battling it out in the first half. However, the Mariners showed more intent in the second half, ultimately scoring twice in the last quarter of the game to seal the win.

According to head coach Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan found more space in the middle of the park during the second half, which helped them dominate the game. Looking ahead to their next match against Odisha FC in the playoffs, Ferrando stated that the team has one week to prepare for the crucial knockout game.

"We have to be ready because one mistake and you're punished. I think it's very important to work on focusing on our jobs and limiting mistakes," Ferrando said.

In the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan have a strong record versus East Bengal, being undefeated in their encounters with their rivals from Kolkata. Supporters are now excitedly anticipating their upcoming playoff game, which is expected to be another thrilling contest at Salt Lake Stadium. 

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal head-to-head

Since 2020-21, these two teams have played six times against each other in ISL while ATK Mohun Bagan won all the matches, with no draws between the two. ATK Mohun Bagan FC is a merger of Mohun Bagan AC and ATK FC.

Mohun Bagan’s domination over East Bengal in ISL comes while the two teams enjoy fairly-competitive records against each other in other tournaments. In 45 matches of I-League, East Bengal have won 17 so far and Mohun Bagan 15 while 13 ended in a draw.

In 22 Federation Cup matches, East Bengal have won eight and Mohun Bagan six while eight matches ended in a draw. In 12 Rovers Cup matches, both teams have won four each while four matches ended in a draw.

In 160 Calcutta Football League matches, East Bengal won 53, Mohun Bagan 47 and 60 ended in a draw. East Bengal enjoy a massive record against their archrivals in IFA Shield. Out of 41 matches, they have won 21 while Mohun Bagan have managed to win only seven of those.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
