Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing: ‘Protesting doctors must return to work, says CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court urged doctors to resume work while hearing the Kolkata rape-murder case, with the CBI expected to submit a status report. The case has led to nationwide protests and a National Task Force for medical professionals' safety.

Livemint
Updated22 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing: Screengrab from the hearing in the Supreme Court. (Photo: LiveLaw/YouTube)
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing: Screengrab from the hearing in the Supreme Court. (Photo: LiveLaw/YouTube)

The Supreme Court on Thursday, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata rape-murder case, said that Doctors must resume work.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Also Read: Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live Updates

"Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

If there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work, the bench said.

The SC peruses status reports filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), West Bengal government in the case.

Watch the live hearing here:

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor have ignited nationwide protests. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and established a National Task Force to recommend safety guidelines for medical professionals. The CBI is currently investigating the incident.

SC said that it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India. “If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something,” the court said.

The alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in a state-run hospital's seminar hall has ignited nationwide protests.

The doctor's body, bearing severe injuries, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. The following day, a civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which commenced its probe on August 14.

(This is a breaking news)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata Doctor Case Hearing: ‘Protesting doctors must return to work, says CJI Chandrachud

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    206.20
    01:03 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.4 (1.18%)

    Bharti Airtel

    1,488.65
    01:03 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    24.45 (1.67%)

    GAIL India

    235.05
    01:03 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -1.15 (-0.49%)

    Tata Steel

    153.80
    01:03 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,042.20
    12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    90.25 (9.48%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    583.60
    12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    35.45 (6.47%)

    Elgi Equipments

    673.65
    12:56 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    40.25 (6.35%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    811.20
    12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    48.25 (6.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue