Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing: ‘Protesting doctors must return to work, says CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Thursday, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata rape-murder case, said that Doctors must resume work.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case.

"Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

If there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work, the bench said.

The SC peruses status reports filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), West Bengal government in the case.

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor have ignited nationwide protests. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and established a National Task Force to recommend safety guidelines for medical professionals. The CBI is currently investigating the incident.

SC said that it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India. “If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something,” the court said.

The doctor's body, bearing severe injuries, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. The following day, a civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which commenced its probe on August 14.