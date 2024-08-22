Kolkata Doctor Case: SC points out ‘48-hour duty by doctors,’ says, ‘leaves you unable to resist if somebody is teasing’

The Supreme Court resumed hearings on the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, questioning the timing of legal formalities and directing a Kolkata Police officer to appear at the next hearing.

Published22 Aug 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Doctors protest demanding justice against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the Kolkata RG Kar Hospital, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. (ANI)
Doctors protest demanding justice against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the Kolkata RG Kar Hospital, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court resumed hearing today on the case involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra presided over the case.

Here are the key remarks and observations from the Supreme Court:

1. “It is very surprising that postmortem of deceased was conducted before registration of case as unnatural death,” said SC. 

2. SC directed the Kolkata Police officer who registered the first entry about the rape-murder incident to appear at the next hearing to disclose the time. SC terms as ‘extremely disturbing’ delay by Kolkata Police in registering unnatural death in its records.

3. "Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties the court will prevail upon authorities not to take adverse action. How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work," the court said.

4. "We have referred to the working conditions in general. We have gone to public hospitals. I have slept on the floor of a government hospital when one of my family members was sick. We know thatd doctors work over 36 hours", said the CJI.

5. “The duty is almost 48 hours, then you are neither in a physical or mental state to resist if somebody is teasing you. I am not even going into serious crimes”.

6. How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work.

7. “I have not come across a case like this in my last 30 years, Bengal not following criminal procedure code.”

8. “Doctors must resume work; we assure them there will be no victimisation,” said the apex court.

9. The apex court was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protesting over the Kolkata rape-murder case.

10. The top court said its heart goes out to all patients visiting public hospitals. It assured doctors' associations that the National Task Force will hear all stakeholders.

The brutal assault and murder of the junior doctor has sparked nationwide protests. Her body was found with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day on August 10.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

(Wth inputs form PTI)

