Kolkata doctor murder case: 'It was not right...,' says RG Kar Medical College official on 'suicide' claim

Kolkata doctor murder case: An assistant superintendent of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had reportedly called the woman’s parents and informed them that their daughter had died by suicide. It was later reported that the woman was allegedly raped and murdered.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Kolkata doctor murder case: Women staged mid-night protest 'Reclaim the Night' with national flags, candle light against alleged rape and murder of a lady PGT doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital coincides with the nation celebrating Independence Day at the stroke of midnight at College Street in Kolkata, India, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
Kolkata doctor murder case: Women staged mid-night protest ’Reclaim the Night’ with national flags, candle light against alleged rape and murder of a lady PGT doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital coincides with the nation celebrating Independence Day at the stroke of midnight at College Street in Kolkata, India, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.(Hindustan Times)

The new head of RG Kar Medical College’s chest department, Arunava Dutta Chowdhury, said on Wednesday it was "wrong" to tell the parents of the Kolkata murder victim's parents that the trainee doctor had died by suicide.

He was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “I was not present when the call was made so I don’t know what had prompted him [assistant superintendent] to say that."

"But it was not right. The hospital authorities should have filed an FIR,” he was quoted as saying.

An assistant superintendent of the hospital had reportedly called the woman’s parents and informed them that their daughter had died by suicide. It was later reported that the woman was allegedly raped and murdered. She had several injury marks on her body

Chowdhury said he got the contact number of the woman’s parents’ number and shared it with a woman assistant superintendent. “But she did not make the call. It was Dwaipayan Biswas, another assistant superintendent, who called them,” recalled Dutta Chowdhury. A

According to the Times of India report, Biswas has been questioned by the police.

Chowdhury said he was not the first to see the body. "I came to know about it after I reported for work. The seminar hall was cordoned off by police by then,” he added.

Kolkata doctor murder case: What we know so far

The 31-year-old woman trainee doctor was found dead, reportedly in a half-naked condition, in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Parents and relatives of the victim claimed that they received a call in the morning informing them about their daughter's "suicide".

However, the autopsy report of the woman doctor indicated multiple penetrations and injuries to several parts of the body. "There were multiple external injuries, including on the lower and upper lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw," said the report. It revealed that The time of the death could be between 3 am and 5 am.

 

Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who went through the report, claimed that it indicated multiple penetrations. "The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he told PTI.

A police volunteer was subsequently arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court ordered immediate transfer of the investigation into the crime to the CBI from the Kolkata Police on August 13.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested nine people after a group of nearly 40-50 miscreants—under the garb of protests— allegedly stormed the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital late on Wednesday night and vandalised the portions of the medical facility where the semi-naked body of a 32-year-old trainee doctor was found last week.

