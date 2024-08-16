’Absolute failure of state machinery: Calcutta High Court blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over RG Kar vandalism

The Calcutta High Court criticised the West Bengal government for failing to prevent vandalism at RG Kar Medical College during a protest against the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor

Livemint
Updated16 Aug 2024, 02:05 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court. (PTI file photo)
The Calcutta High Court. (PTI file photo)(HT)

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court described the mob violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as a complete failure of state machinery in West Bengal. The court ordered the police and hospital authorities to submit affidavits detailing the incident.

Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, heading a division bench, expressed disbelief that police intelligence lacked information about the assembly of 7,000 people at the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by the state's lawyer.

“This is an absolute failure of state machinery. There was a police force present (at the spot). They couldn’t protect their own men? Sorry state of affairs. How will these doctors work fearlessly?” the Chief Justice said while slamming the West Bengal government.

Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates

“You pass section 144 of the CrPC orders for any reason. When so much commotion is going on, you should have cordoned the area,” he added.

“7,000 people can’t come walking,” he said.

 

The court instructed the police and the hospital administrator to provide separate affidavits on the true state of affairs by the next hearing on August 21. The bench, including Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, requested the police document the events leading to the vandalism.

Additionally, the CBI's investigating team was directed to submit an interim report on their progress in the case concerning the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor on August 9, which triggered a cease work by junior doctors in state government hospitals.

RG Kar hospital vandalism: Mamata blames opposition parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused opposition parties of orchestrating the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She stated, "The police are investigating the incident. I have no issues with students or protesting doctors, but certain political parties are trying to create unrest. The videos will reveal what happened."

Mamata Banerjee criticised political elements, particularly the Left and the BJP, alleging they incited trouble. She claimed that around midnight, approximately 40 individuals posing as protesters entered the hospital, vandalizing the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, and damaging CCTV cameras. They also ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been protesting since August 9 over the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee and demanding workplace security.

The probe into the death of the trainee doctor was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on orders of the Calcutta High Court. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

-With agency inputs

HomeNewsIndia'Absolute failure of state machinery: Calcutta High Court blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over RG Kar vandalism

