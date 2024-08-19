Kolkata doctor rape case: What does the autopsy report reveal? ‘Homicide victim, 14 extensive injuries’

The trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sustained extensive injuries before her death.

As reported by India Today, the report documented over 14 injuries across the victim's head, face, neck, arms, and genitals and confirmed evidence of forceful penetration, indicating sexual assault. The cause of death was determined to be “manual strangulation associated with smothering.”

The report further said that the postmortem report confirmed that the manner of death was ruled as homicide. It indicated possible sexual assault, noting evidence of forceful penetration and the presence of a “white, thick, viscid liquid” in the victim's genitalia.

India Today said that the autopsy report also observed haemorrhaging in the lungs and blood clots throughout the body, but found no signs of fractures.

Samples of blood and other bodily fluids were sent for further analysis, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and will address it on August 20.

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a matter titled 'In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue'.

Junior doctors in several states, including West Bengal and Delhi, continued their strike on Sunday, disrupting healthcare services.

As reported by PTI, in Kolkata, Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, appeared before the CBI on the third consecutive day and was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before, and after the incident at the hospital, an officer of the central probe agency said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kolkata Police summoned TMC MP Roy, who urged the CBI to conduct a fair investigation and called for the custodial interrogation of the former principal of the medical establishment and the police commissioner. Roy sought to uncover “who and why floated the suicide story.”

Police also issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors -- Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami -- for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the hospital, an officer said.

The West Bengal government has announced several measures to enhance the safety of women in workplaces, particularly at state-run hospitals where night shifts are common. These measures include designated retiring rooms and CCTV-monitored ‘safe zones.’

Expressing deep concern, over 70 Padma awardee doctors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the swift enactment of a special law to address violence against healthcare personnel and the implementation of improved safety protocols in medical facilities. Prominent doctors such as Ashok Vaid, Harsh Mahajan, Anoop Misra, A.K. Grover, Alka Kriplani, and Mohsin Wali have called for the Prime Minister’s “immediate and personal intervention” to tackle the "alarming" situation. They have requested that the Centre introduce an ordinance to ensure the "harshest possible punishment" for anyone involved in violence against healthcare workers, whether verbal or physical.

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in Kolkata. The following day, a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime. Subsequently, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI for further investigation.