Kolkata doctor case: CBI court warns RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh faces ‘death penalty’ if…

Kolkata doctor rape case: A designated CBI court has denied bail to Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, As CBI made serious allegations that could lead to death penalty.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S Dey emphasized the grave nature of the allegations against Sandip Ghosh. The magistrate remarked that if found guilty, Ghosh could potentially face the death penalty, a sentence typically reserved for the most extraordinary cases.

CBI Allegations Against Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal Sandip Ghosh, along with former Tala police station officer Abhijit Mondal, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly tampering with evidence and delaying the filing of an FIR in this horrific case that unfolded on August 9.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, S Dey, emphasized that the ongoing investigation is serious and complex, as Ghosh and Mondal both seek to contest the charges against them.

The CBI has alleged that some records related to the rape and murder case of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were "falsely created" and "altered" at the Tala police station in Kolkata. These allegations involve Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, leading the agency to seize CCTV footage from the station for forensic examination.

The CBI which interrogated Tala Police Station officer in charge Abhijit Mondal and medical college's former principal Sandip Ghosh in its custody informed the court that "new/additional" facts emerged in its probe showing that "some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in PS Tala".

Both Ghosh and Mondal were presented in court after completing their remand period.

Sanjay Roy, a key suspect, was arrested on August 10, just a day after the gruesome crime. The CBI has alleged that there was a significant delay in seizing vital evidence, including Roy's clothing, which could have been critical to the investigation.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College during her night shift. Her semi-naked body, discovered by a doctor on rounds, showed severe injuries to the private parts, bleeding from eyes and mouth.

CCTV footage showed Sanjoy Roy entering the hall around 4:03 am on the night of the incident.