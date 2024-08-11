Broken neck, multiple injury marks: Shocking details of RG Kar Medical College doctor’s brutal rape-murder case

The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:22 PM IST
The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips," news agency PTI report citing the report.

The initial autopsy report also ruled out suicide.

"This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault," the news agency cited a police officer.

Another senior officer of Kolkata Police said the crime took place between 3-6 am.

"Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy," the police officer added.

The Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including members of the homicide department, among others, to probe the crime.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek the death penalty for the accused arrested in the brutal sexual assault and murder case, who has been remanded to 14-day police custody.

The accused was charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of BNS and was produced before the Sealdah court, which remanded him to police custody till August 23.

"If they do not trust the West Bengal government, they can approach any investigating agency; we have no objection," the Chief Minister said.

She also instructed officials to expedite the trial by moving it to a fast-track court.

The victim was a postgraduate trainee doctor of chest medicine and was on night duty on Thursday night when the incident occurred. Her body was found on Friday morning at a seminar hall of the hospital.

A doctor at the hospital told PTI, “She had dinner with her juniors around 2 am. She then went to the seminar room since there is no separate on-call room to take some rest. In the morning, we found her body there.”

The accused, it is learnt, was tracked down after police found a bluetooth headset at the crime scene. Police then tracked the CCTV footage that placed him at the crime spot.

The incident has sparked a massive political row, with the BJP and other Opposition parties demanding a CBI probe. Union Minister and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has said, "You can hide the data in the National Crime Records. But the kind of incidents that are happening proves that they (women) are not in a good situation."

 

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:22 PM IST
