TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s minor daughter targeted by ‘ ₹10 cr reward’ rape threat, Bengal Panel seeks police action

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: The Bengal panel claimed that one single person in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder protest rally was seen uttering the rape threat and following it up with a declaration of 10 crore reward on completing the job.

Livemint, Written By Sayantani
Published26 Aug 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with the party’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee addresses the media
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with the party’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee addresses the media(PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo moto cognizance of a ‘rape threat and reward of 10 crore' declaration directed at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's minor daughter. The panel sought Kolkata Police's help citing a social media viral video of a Kolkata doctor rape and murder protest rally.

The panel claimed that one single person in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder protest rally was seen uttering the rape threat and following it up with a declaration of 10 crore reward on completing the job.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: In lie-detector test, Sanjay Roy says ’doctor was already...’

The Bengal Panel called upon Kolkata Police to take action under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the UN Convention on Rights of a Child, local news reported.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC national general secretary. Banerjee and his wife Rujira has two children – a daughter and a son.

Several protest rallies against the brutal rape and murder of a 31 year old trainee doctor in state-run RG Kar medical College and Hospital have rocked Bengal capital Kolkata and other cities in the state.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: CBI searches Sandip Ghosh’s home for over 10 hours— 10 points

TMC MP Derek O'Brien immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to flag the alleged incident. “Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words enough to condemn the gutter level threats to our National General Secretary’s daughter. STOP THIS NOW.”, the TMC MP wrote.

Hinting at opposition BJP in Bengal, TMC leader Saket Gokhale said, “A mob of BJP cadres caught on video offering an “award” to rape the minor daughter of our Natl Gen Sec! Are these “protestors”? Threaten to rape your political opponent’s minor daughter? These monsters must be ERADICATED to ensure that our society gets at least a little safer.”

Also Read | ’Bahut kuch hai...’: CBI on Sanjoy Roy’s polygraph test in Kolkata rape case

Meanwhile, the CBI conducted a second polygraph test on RG Kar hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. This is the second time that the lie-detector test was conducted on Ghosh.

The Kolkata doctor rape case centres on the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

 

26 Aug 2024, 04:54 PM IST
