Kolkata doctor rape case: 22 hrs and a rejection later, protesting medics mail Mamata for meeting ‘anytime, anywhere’

Kolkata doctor rape case: In response to the rape and murder of a colleague, junior doctors in West Bengal have reached out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a live-streamed meeting. Their protests have persisted for over 22 hours without government acknowledgment.

Written By Sayantani
Published11 Sep 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: Junior doctors during their second day of 'dharna' over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape case: Junior doctors during their second day of ’dharna’ over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024.(PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape case: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Wednesday sent an email to Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, seeking an appointment to discuss the ongoing impasse arising out of the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty medic at a state-run hospital here last month.

In their mail, the medics mentioned that they were open for a meeting "anytime and anywhere", provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live, a doctor said.

"We have written to the CM madam for a meeting, which could be arranged anytime today or tomorrow and anywhere of her choice. But the meeting should be streamed live," one of the junior doctors told PTI.

He also claimed that the e-mail was sent around 3.50 am. 

Following a mail sent by the medics, the Bengal government asked them to join a meeting at the state secretariat at 6 pm on Wednesday.

"We invite your delegation preferably consisting of 12-15 colleagues to join us for a discussion at 6 PM today, i.e. 11.09.2024, in Nabanna. A list of the members of your delegation may please be intimated by email. We look forward to your positive response and hope for a fruitful dialogue," State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said in the letter.

Notably, on Tuesday, the agitating doctors had declined the West Bengal government's offer for negotiations, vowing to persist in their protests against the recent brutal rape and murder of a colleague.

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Doctors intensify protest

The agitating doctors, who have been demonstrating outside Swathya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, for more than 22 hours, demanding that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS) be removed from their posts.

They also demanded adequate safety and security measures for all women health professionals in the state.

Defying Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5pm on September 10, the protesting junior doctors continued with their cease work for the 33rd day on Wednesday to press their demand for justice for the medic who was allegedly raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The body of the Kolkata postgraduate trainee doctor was recovered from the RG Kar hospital's seminar hall on August 9. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the rape and murder of Kolkata doctor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting a probe into the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: 22 hrs and a rejection later, protesting medics mail Mamata for meeting ‘anytime, anywhere’

