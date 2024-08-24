Kolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy burst into tears while agreeing to lie-detector test, ‘Maybe this test…’

Kolkata doctor rape case: Primary accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, broke down in front of the court after he was asked why did he agree to undergo the polygraph test. The accused Times of India report, Roy became emotional after a district court magistrate asked him why he agreed to the lie-detector test.

Responding to the magistrate's question, Roy claimed that he is innocent and charges against him are false. “I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that,” TOI quoted Roy as saying during the hearing.