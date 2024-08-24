Kolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy burst into tears while agreeing to lie-detector test, ‘Maybe this test…’

Kolkata doctor rape case accused Sanjay Roy suddenly broke in front of the court after agreeing to undergo a lie-detector test

Livemint
Published24 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case's prime accused Sanjay Roy showed 'animal instincts', revealed CBI's psychoanalytic profile
Kolkata doctor rape case’s prime accused Sanjay Roy showed ’animal instincts’, revealed CBI’s psychoanalytic profile

Kolkata doctor rape case: Primary accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, broke down in front of the court after he was asked why did he agree to undergo the polygraph test. The accused Times of India report, Roy became emotional after a district court magistrate asked him why he agreed to the lie-detector test.

Responding to the magistrate's question, Roy claimed that he is innocent and charges against him are false. “I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that,” TOI quoted Roy as saying during the hearing.

During the hearing, the district court approved Sanjay Roy's polygraph test. The test can be carried out only after receiving permission from the court and the consent of the person who will undergo the test. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy burst into tears while agreeing to lie-detector test, ‘Maybe this test…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.00-394.00
      Chennai
      72,567.00-1,323.00
      Delhi
      72,710.00-178.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.00-537.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue