Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Kolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy burst into tears while agreeing to lie-detector test, ‘Maybe this test…’

Kolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy burst into tears while agreeing to lie-detector test, ‘Maybe this test…’

Livemint

Kolkata doctor rape case accused Sanjay Roy suddenly broke in front of the court after agreeing to undergo a lie-detector test

Kolkata doctor rape case's prime accused Sanjay Roy showed 'animal instincts', revealed CBI's psychoanalytic profile

Kolkata doctor rape case: Primary accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, broke down in front of the court after he was asked why did he agree to undergo the polygraph test. The accused Times of India report, Roy became emotional after a district court magistrate asked him why he agreed to the lie-detector test.

Responding to the magistrate's question, Roy claimed that he is innocent and charges against him are false. “I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that," TOI quoted Roy as saying during the hearing.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

During the hearing, the district court approved Sanjay Roy's polygraph test. The test can be carried out only after receiving permission from the court and the consent of the person who will undergo the test.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.