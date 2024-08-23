Kolkata doctor rape case accused Sanjay Roy is ‘sexual pervert with animal instincts’: What did investigation reveal?

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: Sanjay Roy, the lone suspect in the brutal rape and murder of RG Kar trainee doctor, is found to be a “sexual pervert” with “animal instincts” in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s psychoanalytic profile, reported PTI.

According to the report, the traffic police volunteer narrated his version of the incident to the psychoanalysts' team without any emotion. The CBI team is also likely to conduct a polygraph test of the former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder case.

What did Sanjay Roy's psychoanalytic profile reveal?

According to news agency PTI, the CBI team found Sanjay Roy to be a “sexual pervert” with animal instincts. The CBI examination of CCTV footage reveals that suspect Sanjay Roy was caught around the victim in the ward before committing the brutal crime. The 31-year-old victim was at the ward with fellow junior doctors when Sanjay Roy was seen staring at them for a while before leaving.

The Kolkata rape and murder case accused was a pervert and severely addicted to pornography, a CBI officer told PTI on Thursday.

Quoting the doctors from New Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), the officer also said that the civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police has an "animal-like instinct".

"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared that he had no remorse," the official of the central probe agency told PTI on Thursday.

Kolkata doctor rape case accused was a porn addict

The CBI investigation revealed that Sanjay Roy was a porn addict. The finding was strengthened after Kolkata police found several pornographic contents inside his mobile phone. Amid the ongoing investigation, the CBI has found enough evidence to prove Sanjay Roy's presence at the crime scene.

Referring to the CCTV footage collected from the hospital, he said, Roy could be seen near the chest department ward at around 11 am on August 8.

"Footage showed him entering the same building again at around 4 am on August 9. Certain technical and scientific evidence corroborated that," he said.

As the investigation moves ahead in the Kolkata doctor rape case, the CBI is still mum on the possibility of gang rape in the case. The CBI officer, in conversation with PTI, abstained from commenting on the ongoing buzz that there was no gangrape in this case. An on-duty doctor was found dead in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9 in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 09:54 AM IST
